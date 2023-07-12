CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Regional Police are investigating a recent death and other drug-related incidents at Clearfield County Jail.
According to authorities, on July 6, police were dispatched to CCJ at 2:56 p.m. for two female inmates in cardiac arrest at the same time and in the same location within the facility. Officers, jail staff and medical staff made contact with the two inmates, who were each administered Narcan by jail staff. Narcan, or naloxone, is a opioid antagonist medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
The inmates had both overdosed on unknown drugs. They were transported to Penn Highlands for treatment and later returned to CCJ.
On July 8, police were alerted at 3:11 a.m. to another cardiac arrest at the jail involving a female inmate. Police arrived on scene and assisted in efforts to resuscitate the female; however, efforts failed and the inmate was declared deceased.
The woman has been identified as Kaitlyn Renee Evans, 31.
A full investigation into the incident has been launched.
The Clearfield County Commissioners spoke briefly about the investigation at Tuesday’s meeting. They noted they cannot comment on details of the investigation because it is ongoing.
They did say they believe the presence of contraband at the jail represents a larger problem with drug addiction in the county.
“There are always things that can be done better. The staff at the jail is always playing defense with contraband at the jail,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Chairman John Sobel said “The investigation is ongoing. After any event there are procedures and protocols put in place to help prevent it or so it doesn’t happen again. There are no hard and fast conclusions. The jail’s staff will continue to work on its defenses and ways to deal with situations that may come up. There haven’t been a lot of contraband issues at the jail. That said, it doesn’t mean that the staff is not always fighting that.”
Commissioner Mary Tatum said the drugs found at the jail reflect a larger problem of addiction and drug abuse in the community. “Addiction is not going away. We have to keep drugs out of the jail and look at things that could happen in the future and planning to address them,” she said.
She suggested the county could possibly use some of its opioid settlement funds to implement programs that will hopefully prevent future drug addiction issues.