DuBOIS — A man has been taken into custody following a police standoff which closed a portion of Route 255, from near the Treasure Lake gate entrance to Penfield, for nearly eight hours on Wednesday, according to Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak.
Kruzelak confirmed that U.S. Marshals attempted to serve the man a federal warrant at a residence on Old Route 255 in the township between 9-9:30 a.m. The U.S. Marshals believed the man then barricaded himself inside the home with several weapons.
A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) set up a command base and tried to talk to the man, but he failed to respond to commands by authorities, said Kruzelak, noting that the state police were eventually able to capture the man and take him into custody between 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
All roads were reopened shortly after the suspect was taken into custody.
PennDOT assisted at the scene with traffic control.
More details will be provided when made available by authorities.