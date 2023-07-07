SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council chambers were full for its meeting on Monday, as residents came to raise concerns about speeding and borough maintenance issues.
Most of the residents attending the meeting had plans to address the council during public comment. This quickly changed from each resident having an allotted amount of time to the residents all speaking as a collective about their concerns to the council.
Several residents were concerned about continuous speeding in town, both on Main Street and side streets. Sykesville Police Officer Earl Campbell attended the meeting as well, and directly answered some of the questions from residents about what he could and couldn’t do to combat these issues.
One of their suggestions was to hire another police officer, at least at part-time, to help cover the town. There were also suggestions of implementing a law-enforcement tax, or raising taxes to cover the cost.
Mayor Gail Cunningham said the borough is not alone in its struggle to hire another police officer, stating that other municipalities are also having troubles with this.
Later in the meeting, Kerri Casagraude spoke about speeding on North Park Street, saying she watched someone pass a DuBois school van parked to pick up one of her children for the extended summer program.
“It’s unfortunate that we can’t allow our children to play out front of our house,” Casagraude said.
Some other complaints were raised about trucks using “jake brakes” in town, which the council agreed it would look into. Residents also discussed having more signs placed within the borough. When asked about hiring a code enforcement officer, the council said they had two interviews scheduled, and neither person showed up.
Campbell said he handles ordinance violations, but they are “at the bottom of the list,” during his work day.
“I know everyone wants to see me out on the street, but there are other things to do,” Campbell said.
When asked if it was a time management issue, he rescinded, “I can’t plan my time, because I don’t know what’s going to happen and when it’s going to happen. It’s not normally emergency calls that I get, but I’ll come in and I’ll have three or four messages, and I have to go take care of all that. Go talk to people, interview people. There’s other things that get done. I can’t just sit out on the road 40 hours a week.”
Henry Haag shifted the conversation from speeding in town to community maintenance, “or lack of” it, he said. He gave an example of a drain that was installed near his home, which he said was a safety hazard. Haag also talked about a blind turn on a road that he and a coworker drive everyday for work.
“We never, ever know when we’re going to come around that turn and run into a backhoe or a dump truck, a boom mower, or whatever. There’s never any signs. There’s never any escort vehicles. There’s never nothing. There’s only just a piece of equipment working right in the middle of the road,” Haag said.
He also complained that this road was getting so much attention and other roads that are in bad condition have no maintenance.
Councilman Nathan Alvetro responded to his concerns, saying so much work was being done on the road because it’s getting paved. He also asked Borough Foreman Brian Williams if signs were set up when work was being done. Williams said one sign is set up at the bottom of the hill and another closer to the work site.
Alvetro said the borough does not own the road that leads to the water tank, which is why work is not done at that road. He also addressed the drain Haag is concerned about, saying, “Once they get this project (done), it will be all new drainage on the hill, but we have to wait for permits. And as far as the catch basin, that’s just something temporary.”
Haag asked about using cold patch around the drain as a low cost solution because of the safety issue.
Jessica Marks also complained about a piece of metal rebar sticking out of the ground by the Town Hall, saying there was a cone placed to cover it. She asked why a cone was placed rather than the safety hazard being fixed.
Alvetro said he would make the necessary calls and see what he could do by the next council meeting.