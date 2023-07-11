DuBOIS — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man last seen in the DuBois area who reportedly failed to show up for a jail sentence last weekend.
According to state police in Punxsutawney, Donald Frantz failed to appear for his weekend jail sentence at Jefferson County Jail for a prior DUI. Through investigation, state police determined Frantz was at a residence on South Brady Street in Sandy Township.
Frantz was located Tuesday and fled into a nearby wooded area, state police said. The area was searched for several hours by law enforcement officers, drones and helicopters, but Frantz was not found.
State police said Frantz was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants heading toward South Highland Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-938-0510.
According to online court documents, state police filed charges against Donald Frantz Jr., 45, of Punxsutawney on Tuesday, including escape and default in required appearance.
This article will be updated as more information is provided by authorities.