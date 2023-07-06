The Clearfield Regional Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a wanted Clearfield man.
Lionel G. Gilpatrick, 18, has an active arrest warrant and is wanted by police for the theft of a motor vehicle — a felony.
On May 6, police were contacted about a theft of a motor vehicle from the shopping plaza along River Road in Lawrence Township. During the course of the investigation it was found the Gilpatrick had taken the vehicle. The vehicle was located by Pennsylvania State Police and stopped where it was discovered that the driver had purchased the car from Gilpatrick.
Gilpatrick is known to frequent the Philipsburg area.
Anyone with knowledge of Gilpatrick’s whereabouts should contact police at 814-765-1647.