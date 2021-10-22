DuBOIS – Brooke Porada, a Sandy Township, Treasure Lake, resident recently announced her candidacy as a write-in candidate for DuBois School Director in District B. Voters in District B, which is made up of Sandy, Huston, Union and Bloom townships, and Falls Creek Borough, will need to write her name on their ballot on Nov. 2.
According to her announcement, Brooke and her husband, Jacob have been married for 13 years and have four children together. Lily is 12 and is in the seventh grade, Autumn is 8 and is in the third grade, while the twins, Adam and Aaron are 6 and in first grade. All four of their children are in the DuBois Area School District. Brooke is an LPN, but has not worked in nursing since giving birth to Autumn. Brooke is currently enrolled in classes at PennDel School of Ministry to become a pastor.
Brooke has lived in DuBois for almost four years. Her husband’s promotion to supervisor at the DuBois Post Office, gave them the opportunity to move to the DuBois area. Originally from Johnstown, Brooke and her family fell in love with DuBois after many vacations in Treasure Lake. Brooke recalls her excitement at relocating to DuBois. “We would talk about our future and would dream about being able to move into the lake someday because it was just a beautiful area. When he (Jacob) got an interview for the supervisor postal position in DuBois and was hired, it was like a dream come true!”
Living in DuBois, Brooke loves the beauty of the area and how friendly everyone is in the community. Even though moving away from family was difficult, they have made some close friends who have become “family.”
Brooke is very involved in the Life Community Church. ”I lead the hospitality team, help with children’s church, and lead a small group. A couple years ago, I lead the Bible2School Ministry that was offered to the students at Juniata Elementary during their school day. They would walk over from Juniata to Lakeside United Methodist and we would teach them about God’s love for them, play games, do crafts, and have worship together.”
Being a voice for parental choice is very important to Brooke. “I believe parents should have a say in what is going on in their children’s life. A majority of our children’s time is spent in school. Parents have every right to make informed decisions that support their children. Nobody knows their children better than their own parents.”
There are two open four-year seats for Region B. Appearing on the ballot will be incumbents Jeffrey S. Madinger and Lawrence Joseph Salone, who both crossfiled in the primary election.