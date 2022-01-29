PUNXSUTAWNEY — Some people made the trip to Punxsutawney early, arriving over the weekend to participate in some of the fun ahead of Groundhog Day, or instead of being there for the large crowds the day of Phil’s prediction.
Finnley and Claire Somerville got to enjoy some of the Groundhog Days in the Park activities and see the town. Their family came from just outside Buffalo, New York for the weekend for a fast trip.
The pair were able to see Phil in the park Saturday morning while they were there.
There were also some former locals visiting the Barclay Square and Gobbler’s Knob for the first time. Debbie Alford, formerly of Brookville, came back to visit and convinced Alan Reitz, of Brookville, to go over to Gobbler’s Kob with her.
Though the pair both grew up in Brookville, this was the first time either of them had visited Gobbler’s Knob.
“I work in a large hospital in intensive care down there, and all the people were like ‘oh my gosh you’re going to be in Punxsutawney? You’re going to see Punxsutawney Phil?’ so they were all excited about that,” Alford said.
“Plus, her grandkids all learned about it in school over there even, and they thought that was just really cool that she was going to be here,” Reitz said.
She wasn’t going to be coming for Groundhog Day, but they were happy they took a chance going up to Gobbler’s Knob on Saturday to see it.
John and Tina Brown came from Bangor, on the east side of the state. John is running for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania, and the pair found themselves on the west side of the state and decided to stop in Punxsutawney while they had the chance. They were both eager to see Gobbler’s Knob for the first time.