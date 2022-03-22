PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group meeting was recently held in Punxsutawney with EMS and government representatives from around the region as a preliminary step in the planning of a proposed regional first responder training facility.
Mayor Richard Alexander hosted the meeting, explaining his early plans and estimated costs of the training facility, getting feedback from the officials present, and discussing what the next steps are.
Attending the meeting were: Mark Schaut, Elk County EMS; Tom Nicklas, City of St. Marys Police; Andrea Verobish, representing Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson; Liz Kishbaugh, representing Senator Bob Casey; Grace Nelson, representing Senator Bob Casey; Dennis Marsili, IUP criminal justice training; Barry Mays, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission; Lu Inzana, representing area municipalities; Herb Bullers, Jefferson County Commissioner; Herm Suplizio, City of DuBois Manager; Donald Haines, Jefferson County EMS; Brian Smith, State Representative; Scott North, Jefferson County Commissioner; Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services; Chris Clark, Deputy Director and 911 coordinator for Jefferson County; Eric Story, Punxsutawney Borough Council; Bill Williams, Punxsutawney Borough Council; Toby Santik, Punxsutawney Borough Manager.
Alexander opened the meeting by giving an overview of his plans and hopes for the facility. He said he is currently getting proposals for water, gas and sewage for the area and has contacted businesses that manufacture the type of building he thinks would be ideal for the center.
He is also adamant that the facility will have internet access, a virtual reality training machine, and instructors will be certified and qualified through all applicable state regulations.
“And really, this thing to initially kick off, we’re really going to have to rely on grant money to get it going. If we don’t get any kind of grant money, we’re done,” Alexander said.
He said everyone he has talked to about the project is encouraging, so he is hopeful enough money will come to fund it. He is estimating the costs to be between $300,000 to $800,000, saying he would rather plan for a higher cost than a lower one.
“I just felt that now because of the climate and the need for first responders, now is the time,” Alexander said.
Marsili said that his classes at IUP often struggle to find firing ranges to use. He said his center is not subsidized by IUP, and does not receive funding from the university, which makes finding a firing range even more difficult.
“The hands on… is hard to find, the firing ranges are hard to find,” Marsili said. “We are always looking for training locations, especially firing ranges that we can, since we can’t construct our own, that we don’t need to pay any rent or anything like that.”
He said that since they don’t pay, they are normally bumped to the back of the schedule and usually have to find a new place after so long. This is why he is in favor of the project. He also said his facility could provide in-service training for officers, and would have the instructors available to do so.
Alexander said this is one of the reasons he wanted to bring every area of first responders together on this project.
“To me, it’s a win-win situation. There’s nothing like this in western Pennsylvania, and it’s going to be unique in that regard,” Alexander said.
He said the next step is to establish an advisory board, which he wants to have members from each field of service join. He is hoping for a seven to nine member board from all around the region.
Haines later said there is a regional EMS council and that the director of this council should be included on the board. Schaut further explained that part of the requirements to be certified with the Department of Health is to have one of the members of a board be a representative from a regional EMS council.
Alexander was in favor of this.
Rep. Smith asked how the facility would be funded after initial startup grants were used. Alexander said it would be publicly funded, but said it would not be tax dollars. He said it would be private donations or fees for use of the facility.
Zents said the county paid for local level training, and if any of the fire departments in the county attend their training, there are no out-of-pocket costs for them. He then said there are some fire schools that charge a small fee, but these are to cover incidents for the class. Most of the costs are covered by the state, according to both Zents and Clark.
The meeting ended with a short demonstration by Punxsutawney Lieutenant Frank Wittenburg of the Augmented Training System. This is a VR training system made similar to the Oculus used for VR video games.
Wittenburg said this system is a good training aid, but is not the real thing.
“It’s good for situational awareness, it’s good to get your officers looking 360 degrees. Let’s face it, most of the targets we shoot are standing still 25 yards away. This will let me know I need to look behind me, I’ve got to look left, got to look right, got to look up. It’s a good training aid, but it’s in addition to, not in lieu of,” Wittenburg said.