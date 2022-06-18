BROCKWAY – Visitors to the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July website were in for a surprise this week as the organization’s 56th annual event got a digital facelift.
The website at www.brockwayfourth.com was recently overhauled to be more modern as it promotes the long-running event, according to Fourth Chairman Jeff Gankosky.
“We have a new website,” he said. “It’s easier to use, more mobile friendly.”
Gankosky has been the chairman of the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Committee for 29 years. He said that his predecessor guided the program to a solid start that has acted as a springboard ever since.
“I was told to make it bigger and better every year,” Gankosky said. “We’ve added a lot of entertainment for kids, the races, fishing rodeos, and car show have grown. It’s an on-going process, but the members of the 15 committees know what they have to do, and they do it very well.”
Fifty-six years is a long time for an event to run, and Gankosky said that flexibility is key in keeping the Fourth interesting. This year, July 4 is on a Monday, and events begin the Thursday before with a vespers service at the Brockway Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Dave Nagele. Friday has the Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game, and Saturday has a corn hole tournament sponsored by the Awaken Concert and Italian American music on the American Legion Stage. Saturday has the Pittsburgh Steeline, which is the drumline for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Unicorn Party, soccer games, and more.
“You have to be flexible and adapt,” Gankosky said. “The borough is there for whatever we need, and the community supports us with donations.”
The staples will again be there. The Firecracker 10K and the Tour de Brockway will travel around the community, the parade will march down Main Street, and Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July will be crowned. However, the parade committee always tries to bring in surprises, the entertainment committee changes up performers, and a hot air balloon will return for the first time in a few years.
“The hot air balloon will run from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday,” Gankosky said. “It’s been a few years since we had that. We have a lot of events on Monday.”
Monday kicks off with the foot races at 8:30 a.m., then has basketball, soccer, and other sporting events. The Tour de Brockway starts at 11 a.m. A half-hour prior to that, the Annual Patriotic Program will be on the American Legion Stage. The day will be filled with bouncy houses, live bands –including a Bon Jovi tribute band and a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, clowns, magicians, kids dance parties, a visit from princesses and Captain America, rock wall climbing, and more. The car show will start at 1 p.m. The day is packed with events from 8:30 a.m. to the parade at 6 p.m. Fireworks by ACE Pyro will be around 9:45 p.m.
“No matter where you are in Brockway, you can see the fireworks,” Gankosky said.
Gankosky said that it is a great feeling to put on the Old Fashioned Fourth of July every year, and he hopes the community comes out to see the hard work his committees put into it.
“Come out and enjoy,” he said. “We work pretty hard on it, and we have something for every age group. It’s something we look forward to doing every year.”