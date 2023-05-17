Editor’s note: These are unofficial results as provided by county election offices Tuesday night.
Voters across the state determined which candidates will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in November by casting ballots in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election.
The following is a recap of contested races in the Tri-County readership area.
Clearfield County
In Sandy Township, incumbent Kevin Salandra was challenged by Richard Whitaker on the Republican ballot for one township supervisor seat. According to unofficial results, Whitaker won convincingly, earning 776 votes to Salandra’s 442.
In the City of DuBois, incumbents were challenged by write-in candidates for mayor and city council seats.
According to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham, it will take days for write-in votes to be processed. “Write-ins won’t be started until at least Friday,” Graham said. “Winners will be notified by mail and will have paperwork to do.”
Graham did note that voter turnout in the city Tuesday appeared to be higher than across the rest of the county.
For mayor, incumbent Ed Walsh was challenged by write-in candidate Pat Reasinger on the Republican ballot. Voters could select one person.
Unofficially, there were 767 total write-in votes cast for mayor compared to 198 votes for Walsh.
For city council, incumbent Shannon Gabriel appeared on the Republican ballot while incumbent Diane Bernardo ran for reelection on the Democratic ballot. City residents Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand challenged for the council seats as write-in candidates. Voters of both parties were able to vote for two people.
Unofficially, there were 1,354 total write-in votes cast for city council on the Republican ballot, while 354 were cast for Gabriel. On the Democratic side, 793 total write-in votes were cast for city council, compared to 179 for Bernardo.
For county commissioner, with all 70 county precincts reporting, Tim Winters (5,039 votes) and incumbent John Sobel (4,446) were positioned to advance to November on the Republican ballot ahead of Mary Tatum (4,202), with voters able to select two candidates. Incumbent Dave Glass and Dennis Biancuzzo were listed on the Democratic ballot, with voters able to select two.
For county treasurer, Jay Siegel had a strong showing with 3,991 votes, followed by Nicole Fletcher (2,852) and Christopher Tarcson (1,799) on the Republican ballot.
District Attorney Ryan Sayers was unopposed on the Republican ticket, as was county Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Heather Olson-Desmett was unopposed on the Republican ballot for recorder of deeds while Graham Guthrie ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket for the same position.
Jefferson County
Republican races in Punxsutawney for borough council and school director were both highly contested. Eight candidates appeared on the ballot for a four-year term on borough council, with voters able to select up to three. Those listed include Jim Bianco, Jennifer Blose, Lawrence Larry Chenoga, Nathan Frankenberger, Josh McAfoos, Maresa Miller, Joelle Hoffman Smith and William Bill Williams.
Chenoga, McAfoos, Miller, Hoffman Smith and Williams also appeared for a two-year term on council, where voters could select two.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, with 35 of 37 precincts reporting, candidates in the lead for the four-year term included McAfoos with 298 votes, Blose with 279 votes, and Hoffman Smith with 261 votes. The next closest candidate was Miller with 194. There are an additional 53 unresolved write-in votes for this race.
McAfoos also led for the two-year term with 296 votes followed by Hoffman Smith with 268 votes. There are an additional 38 write-in votes for this race.
For school director, seven candidates were listed, with voters able to select up to four. Candidates include Doug Blose, Deneen Evans, Timothy Meterko, Jessica Smith, Cindy Taylor, David Wachob and Trevor Yount. Wachob and Taylor cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, with 14 of 15 precincts reporting, leading candidates were Blose with 1,265 votes, followed by Yount with 1,054 votes, Evans with 1,045 votes and Smith with 967 votes. There are 227 unresolved write-in votes so far for this race.
Four candidates appeared on the Republican ballot for Reynoldsville Borough Council, as voters could select three from the race featuring Ralph Tucker August, William Cebulskie, Zach Garman and Jeff Siple.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Garman led the candidates with 193 votes, followed by Siple with 151, and August with 120 votes. There are an additional 89 write-in votes for this race.
Joseph Antonuccio Jr., James Brown, Jacqueline Manno and Eugene Pierce were running for a four-year term representing Region III as school director in Brockway Area School District on the Republican ballot. Voters can select up to two. Antonuccio and Brown cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, and with only one of the two precincts reporting, Manno led with 43 votes followed by Antonuccio Jr. with 28 votes. Pierce and Brown closely followed with 23 and 20 votes, respectively.
The Republican race for commissioner headlined the countywide contests, as voters could select two from the field of Herbert Bullers Jr., Mark Humes and Scott North. On the Democratic ballot, John Adduci and Jeffrey Pisarcik were listed, with voters able to select two.
As of 10 p.m., Humes led the group with 3,006 votes, followed by North with 2,892, and Bullers trailing with 2,831, according to the Tuesday’s unofficial results.
Elk County
The Republican race for district attorney was contested in Elk County, as Danny DeVito challenged Beau Grove.
With all 29 precincts reporting, Grove held a strong lead over DeVito in Tuesday’s unofficial results, with Grove earning 2,357 votes to DeVito’s 1,617.
For county commissioner, incumbent M Fritz Lecker (2,502) and Greg Gebauer (1,763) received the most votes on the Republican ballot, leading Peggy Schneider (1,678) and Martin Rosenfeld (1,182), with voters able to select up to two. On the Democratic ballot, Raymond Krise Jr. and Matthew Quesenberry Sr. were listed, with voters able to select two.
In the Republican race for county treasurer, Matthew Frey held a large lead over Connie Saline Herzing, 2,411 votes to 1,510.
Amy Klaiber and Melissa Lundin led Therese Rosenfeld to represent Region III of the St. Marys Area School District on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Voters could select up to two. All three cross-filed.