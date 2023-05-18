Editor’s note: This article is a recap of contested races in Tuesday’s municipal primary election, referencing unofficial results provided by county election offices.
Voters in the City of DuBois wanted change, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s Pennsylvania municipal primary election, which determines the candidates who will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in November.
Although the process of tabulating write-in votes will take some time, it appears the write-in challengers for mayor and city council performed very well against the incumbents.
For mayor, incumbent Ed Walsh was challenged by write-in candidate Pat Reasinger on the Republican ballot. Voters could vote for one person.
Unofficially, there were 767 total write-in votes for mayor compared to 198 votes for Walsh. There were also 441 total write-in votes for mayor on the Democratic ballot.
For city council, incumbent Shannon Gabriel appeared on the Republican ballot while incumbent Diane Bernardo ran for reelection on the Democratic ballot. City residents Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand challenged for the council seats as write-in candidates. Voters of both parties were able to vote for two people.
Unofficially, there were 1,354 total write-in votes for city council on the Republican ballot, with Gabriel receiving 354 votes. On the Democratic side, 793 total write-in votes were cast for city council, compared to 179 for Bernardo.
According to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham, it could take a few weeks for write-in votes to be officially processed. “With the sheer volume of write-ins in Clearfield County, we expect it to take approximately two weeks for them to be completed,” Graham said Wednesday.
Graham did note that voter turnout in DuBois Tuesday appeared to be higher than the rest of the county.
Across the county, 32.2 percent of registered Democratic and Republican voters participated in the primary. In DuBois, voter turnout was 32 percent in the First Ward; 36.5 percent in the Second Ward; 44.9 percent in the Third Ward; 35.2 percent in the Fourth Ward; and 44.6 percent in the Fifth Ward.
In Sandy Township, challenger Richard Whitaker defeated incumbent Kevin Salandra on the Republican ballot for a township supervisor seat. According to unofficial results, Whitaker received 776 votes to Salandra’s 442.
For Clearfield County commissioner, Tim Winters (5,039 votes) and incumbent John Sobel (4,446) will advance to November on the Republican ballot ahead of Mary Tatum (4,202), with voters able to select two candidates. Incumbent Dave Glass and Dennis Biancuzzo were expected to advance on the Democratic side.
For Clearfield County treasurer, Jay Siegel had a strong showing with 3,991 votes, followed by Nicole Fletcher (2,852) and Christopher Tarcson (1,799) on the Republican ballot.
Incumbent David Cuneo and challenger Brian Leech cross-filed to appear on both ballots in races for one two-year term and one four-year term representing District B as school director in the DuBois Area School District. Voters of both parties could select one for each term. Cuneo received the most votes in the four races in Clearfield County with Leech getting more votes in the four races in Jefferson County, as District B includes areas of both counties. When county totals are added together, Cuneo received more votes in all four contests.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers was unopposed on the Republican ticket, as was county Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Heather Olson-Desmett was unopposed on the Republican ballot for recorder of deeds while Graham Guthrie ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket for the same position.
Jefferson County
Incumbent Scott North and Mark Humes advanced in a closely contested Republican race for Jefferson County commissioner.
According to unofficial results, North topped the list with 3,232 votes, followed by Humes with 3,216 votes. Incumbent Herbert Bullers was third, receiving 3,090 votes. The top two move on.
On the Democratic ballot, Jeffrey Pisarcik (1,427) and John Adduci (1,067) were both expected to advance to November, when voters will select three of four candidates for commissioner.
Republican races in Punxsutawney for borough council and school director were both highly contested.
Eight candidates appeared on the ballot for a four-year term on borough council, with voters able to select up to three. Those listed included Jim Bianco, Jennifer Blose, Lawrence Larry Chenoga, Nathan Frankenberger, Josh McAfoos, Maresa Miller, Joelle Hoffman Smith and William Bill Williams.
Chenoga, McAfoos, Miller, Hoffman Smith and Williams also appeared for a two-year term on council, where voters could select two.
According to unofficial results, McAfoos (298 votes), Blose (279) and Hoffman Smith (262) received the three most votes for the four-year term. McAfoos (296) and Hoffman Smith (268) had the most votes for the two-year term.
For school director, seven candidates were listed, with voters able to select up to four. Candidates included Doug Blose, Deneen Evans, Timothy Meterko, Jessica Smith, Cindy Taylor, David Wachob and Trevor Yount. Wachob and Taylor cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot.
Unofficially, Blose (1,452 votes), Evans (1,245), Yount (1,208) and Smith (1,108) will advance to November.
Four candidates appeared on the Republican ballot for Reynoldsville Borough Council, as voters could select three from the race featuring Ralph Tucker August, William Cebulskie, Zach Garman and Jeff Siple.
According to unofficial results, Garman received the most votes with 193, followed by Siple (151) and August (120).
Joseph Antonuccio Jr., James Brown, Jacqueline Manno and Eugene Pierce ran for a four-year term representing Region III as school director in Brockway Area School District on the Republican ballot. Voters selected up to two. Antonuccio and Brown cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot.
Unofficially, Antonuccio (233) and Brown (123) earned the most votes on the Republican side.
Elk County
Incumbent Beau Grove beat challenger Danny DeVito in the Republican race for Elk County district attorney. Grove earned 2,357 votes to DeVito’s 1,617.
For county commissioner, incumbent M Fritz Lecker (2,502) and Greg Gebauer (1,763) received the most votes on the Republican ballot, followed by Peggy Schneider (1,678) and Martin Rosenfeld (1,182), with voters able to select up to two. On the Democratic ballot, Raymond Krise Jr. and Matthew Quesenberry Sr. were expected to advance.
In the Republican race for county treasurer, Matthew Frey defeated Connie Saline Herzing, 2,411 votes to 1,510.
Amy Klaiber and Melissa Lundin finished ahead of Therese Rosenfeld to represent Region III of the St. Marys Area School District on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Voters could select up to two. All three cross-filed.