CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Prison Board heard a request to add additional nursing staff at the Clearfield County Jail.
CEO Tom Weber of PrimeCare Medical Inc. of Harrisburg, the medical provider at the jail, asked the prison board to approve adding an additional swing shift and weekend nursing coverage for a total of 56 hours a week of nursing services at the jail.
Currently, there is one eight-hour shift on weekdays at the jail, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Weber said due to the population numbers at the jail and the number of inmates on medication, there currently is not enough nursing staff to administer medications to inmates.
In addition, because of the need, PrimeCare Medical has added a medical assistant position at the jail and has not charged the county for the position, but Weber said he is going to request the county pay for the position when the company’s contract goes up for renewal in August.
Glass asked Weber of the 37 jails in the state for which PrimeCare Medical provides medical services, how many do not have a nurse on staff during the weekends other than Clearfield. Weber said there is one other jail in the state that doesn’t have it, and it is one-fourth the size of CCJ.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said this appears to be more of a money issue, which is a decision for the commissioners, and Glass agreed.
“To be blunt, we are trying to figure out how to pay for it,” Glass said.
When asked how much the additional nursing staff would cost, Glass said he didn’t have it in front of him, but said it is expensive. He said he would have the cost estimates at next month’s prison board meeting.