CLEARFIELD — Members of the Clearfield County Prison Board said they were pleased that the Clearfield County Commissioners approved adding mental health services at the Clearfield County Jail at a recent prison board meeting.
On Dec. 13, the Clearfield County Commissioners voted to approve a contract with PrimeCare Medical Inc. of Harrisburg to provide mental health services at the jail. PrimeCare is also the medical provider at the jail.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, chairman, said the number of people coming into the jail with mental health issues, many of whom are on prescription medications, has increased significantly in recent years.
He said the increase had made it impossible for staff at the jail to administer these drugs without additional mental health services.
Ammerman praised the commissioners for putting in the hard work and deciding to spend the money to correct this serious issue, which includes adding an additional nurse at the jail.
“I want to commend the commissioners for realizing the extent of the problem and taking the necessary steps,” Ammerman said.
The commissioners and the prison board held at least six executive sessions working on this issue, according to Ammerman.
Warden David Gallagher presented the monthly housing report for November. He said the jail started with 177 inmates, added 97, released 109, the total days served were 5,337, the average in house population was 178, the average population 186 and ended the month with 165.
The county housed some inmates in the Jefferson County Jail due to an ongoing construction project at the CCJ, but they are no longer there, Gallagher said.
For the Intermediate Punishment Program, there were 24 inmates on home detention for 523 days, and 44 people on supervised bail for 1,190 days.
Gallagher said there was one extraordinary occurrence. An inmate was admitted to the jail who was belligerent and refused to put on a suicide prevention smock. Corrections officers had to use pepper spray to get the smock on the inmate.
In other business, Controller Robert Edwards reported next year’s food service costs are only going up 2.5 percent, which is good considering how much the cost of food has gone up recently.