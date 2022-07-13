BROCKWAY — During the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July, people in the community saw a group of people walking to different locations around the borough and ahead of the parade down Main Street.
Around 30 people met at the Taylor Memorial Museum and traveled across the borough, including standing in front of the borough building, in a pro-choice march to protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Brockway resident Bobbi Erickson saw the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and decided that she had to act.
“I was going to go to Washington DC or Pittsburgh, but that’s not where elections are decided,” Erickson said. “I wanted to reach people.”
Erickson said that since she lived in Brockway, she wanted to exercise her right to protest in her town. However, because the decision came late and the Fourth Committee had already finalized the parade, the protestors were not able to be in the actual parade. Instead, after discussions with Brockway Police Chief Troy Bell, they decided to march down Main Street after the borough had shut down the street for the parade.
Leading into the event, which was organized through social media, Erickson wanted to make sure her marchers understood the goal of the march. She was certain to explain that some forms of protest were not acceptable.
“Brockway Fourth is family-friendly,” Erickson said. “We have our children with us, and we want this to be as peaceful as possible.”
Chief Bell said that the protest went smoothly.
“For a protest, I think it went okay,” he said. “There were two minor complaints that turned into nothing, so I think it went smoothly.”
Erickson said her primary message was that like-minded people in the community need to get out and vote.