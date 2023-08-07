COOKSBURG — The following are upcoming programs at Cook Forest State Park.
Friday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.
“Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour”
Bring binoculars and meet at the fire tower parking lot for a historical interpretive tour of the fire tower and Seneca Point, led by DCNR Conservation Volunteer Greg Burns. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign, and take a breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.
“Friends of Cook Forest: Meteor Shower and Stargazing”
Meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to learn about the constellations and watch the Perseid Meteors put on their annual show. Attendees should bring a chair and flashlight and are urged to download the free app, SKYVIEW, on their cell phones. Rain or heavy cloud cover date is Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.
“River Otters”
Bring river sneakers, swimsuits, and snorkels to the River Cabins playground parking lot, where staff will drive to local streams and rivers to search for and identify hard-to-find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult.
Friday, Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
Clarion River Boating Program: Portland Mills-Arroyo
Cook Forest State Park will be conducting a six-mile interpretive paddling program from Portland Mills to Arroyo Bridge for experienced canoeists/kayakers only. This section of river is rich in local history. Attendees will pass evidence of the old log booms & mills at Portland Mills as well as bridge remnants of the Clarion River Railway, and see where John Cobb’s mill was located before he was flooded out at Beech Bottom. Bald eagles and osprey often make an appearance in this secluded wilderness section of the National Wild and Scenic Clarion River.
Meet athlete park office for carpool. Bring water, a lunch, protective footwear, rain gear and a change of clothes, as well as fishing poles. The cost is $40 per boat. Boats are provided to those who register by Aug. 14. Pre-registration required by contacting the Park Office at 814-744-8407.
Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon
Snorkeling the Clarion
Bring a mask and snorkels to the River Cabins playground parking lot to search the river for aquatic insects and fish. This is a great opportunity to see fish and bugs up close and undisturbed in their natural habitat. It’s a totally different world down there. Children must be with participating adult.
Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
Leap Into Herpetology: Intro to Reptiles & Amphibians of Pennsylvania
Join local naturalist April Claus at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as she introduces people to things that creep, swim, and slither in the diverse habitats at our beloved Cook Forest State Park. Learn how to identify frogs and toads by their call. This will help you to sharpen identification skills and learn more about the microhabitat needed to support these secretive creatures. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.
Explore Clarion River Lands: Highland Drive Old Growth Area
This small seven-acre stand of ancient trees lies on a steep boulder slope along the Clarion River. This challenging three-mile hike is not for the physically unfit. Remember to bring sturdy comfortable hiking shoes, walking stick, and plenty of water. (3 hrs)