BROCKWAY — Easter baskets, books and pizza will precede Easter in Brockway this year thanks to Project Grace.
Brockway families are invited to an Easter Family Fun Event at the Brockway Presbyterian Church on April 8 at 5 p.m. The event will have egg coloring, Easter egg hunts, raffles and crafts. Project Grace is providing pizza, drinks and snacks as well as a book for the children who attend. Children can also enjoy the movie “Zootopia” at the event.
“This event is more guided towards providing a positive environment for kids as well as giving books away,” explained Brockway Area Junior-High School Senior Selena Buttery.
Buttery started Project Grace, which has held several events over the past year. Project Grace had a back-to-school event providing school supplies, a Halloween event where children picked out a bag to fill with goodies, hats, gloves, scarves and more, and a Christmas party that gave gifts. Easter focuses on literacy.
“At this event, we will also have a free book table where kids can get some books that they may be in need of, and we will be giving away other items as well,” Buttery said. “I find it very important to hand out books because not every family had the means to be able to buy them. We want to provide a way for kids to get books that they may find interesting to read.”
Several books have been donated, but Buttery said they need more from the 7-12 age group. They also have two donated baskets for the raffle, but they are also looking for baskets themed around movie night, outdoors and chocolate.
Donating books and baskets are just two ways for community members to help Project Grace as it cheers up children in the community.
“Getting involved with Project Grace is fairly easy,” Buttery said. “We’ve helped high schoolers get their community service hours, but we also have many adults in the community helping by giving items and money. If anyone wishes to help, they can contact me.”
Currently, volunteers help provide fruit, juice boxes, eggs for coloring, or helping out at the event.
Buttery’s leadership of Project Grace is nearing an end. She plans to hold events over the summer, but her schooling will take her to Hawaii, so it will be difficult to continue working on Project Grace in Brockway. She is attending Chaminade University of Honolulu studying data science and elementary education. She will continue competing in basketball and tennis while there. She hopes that Project Grace will continue when she moves on.
“When I go off to college, my hope is that a student or a group of students takes over Project Grace,” Buttery said.
Buttery said that Project Grace has been a fantastic experience for her.
“When people ask me what I am most proud of with Project Grace, I always say that it’s the joy we spread through these events and donations,” she said. “I have had so much community support. For example, The Sunrise Coffee Bar has allowed Project Grace to put earrings in their shop to help us raise money. It is truly amazing what people can do when they come together.”
To inquire about Project Grace, contact Buttery at projectgrace16@gmail.com or by calling 814-603-2886.