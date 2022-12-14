BROCKWAY — Christmas in Brockway continues with a Christmas Eve-Eve party at the Brockway Presbyterian Church.
Project Grace will host its second annual Winter Wonderland Christmas event on Dec. 23 from 5-8 p.m. The organization’s Selena Buttery hopes the Christmas event continues to provide fun and presents to children in the community.
“This event had great support from the community last year with all sorts of people donating gifts, wrapping paper, snacks, tape, and more,” she said. “We had a turnout of around 30 kids, but this year we are hoping for 50 or more.”
Buttery said the Winter Wonderland event will have free presents to unwrap, food, activities, a photo booth, and more. They will also play “The Polar Express” starting at 6 p.m., complete with popcorn and snacks. There will be a gift raffle as well.
“Parents can leave their kids at the event as long as they sign them in and get them when the movie ends,” Buttery said. “They can also stay.”
Buttery started Project Grace after a mission trip to Pittsburgh. She organized school supplies and realized that children in her community may need school supplies and other essentials. Project Grace gathers scarves, hats, coats, gloves, and, as Buttery says, “Anything a family might need for colder weather but can’t afford.”
Buttery is a freshman at Chaminade University of Honolulu, and her family and community volunteers help her continue Project Grace while she does her schooling. This arrangement seems to be working pretty well, as the last Project Grace event was well attended.
“The Halloween event was amazing,” Buttery said. “We had a great turnout, and from the looks of the pictures I saw, everyone had a good time. We had over 40 kids attend.”
An organization like Project Grace needs help from the community in order to continue to operate, and Buttery asked Brockway and the surrounding areas to help out.
“We are asking the community for help with the event,” she said. “We need people to donate presents, money to get food, presents, raffle baskets, balloons, and even a helium tank. We also need volunteers to make cookies for the event and to help on the day of.”
Brockway has several events during the holiday season. The community started the holiday season by lighting the Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. From there, the Community Christmas Party at Knotted Pines happened Dec. 4, the ongoing Christmas Gathering in Brockway featured businesses and crafters throughout the community, and now the Project Grace event at the end of the season.
“If anyone has questions, they can contact me at projectgrace16@gmail.com,” Buttery said. “We are asking that presents stay gender neutral so they are easier to give out. Some things we have suggested are puzzles, board games, and art sets. We will have a drop-off box at the Sunrise Coffee Bar. Drop off your donations and then get a sweet cup of coffee or tea for winter season.”