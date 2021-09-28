REYNOLDSVILLE — A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on East Main Street in Reynoldsville Monday morning around 7 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois.
According to a news release from state police, the girl, from Reynoldsville, suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois.
State police said the girl was in a crosswalk when she was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Denette A. Jones, 49, of Reynoldsville.
Jones was traveling north on 10th Street and made a right-hand turn onto East Main Street when she failed to yield to the girl who was in a crosswalk and struck her with the vehicle, state police said.
Charges have been filed, according to the news release.