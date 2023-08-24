WOODLAND — A 19-year-old Reynoldsville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 near Woodland early Tuesday morning, according to Clearfield-based Pennsylvania State Police.
State police reported Derraick Burkett was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred at the intersection of Route 322 and Shiloh Road in Bradford Township around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.
According to state police, Burkett was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado south on Shiloh Road when the vehicle failed to stop at a flashing red signal at the intersection of Route 322 and drove into the path of a 2014 Freightliner driven by Fatmi Abdelkirm, 61, of Los Angeles, California.
State police said the Freightliner, traveling east on Route 322, hit the passenger side of the Colorado, causing the Colorado to hit the guide rail on the northern side of Route 322. The Colorado continued to travel across both lanes of Route 322, hit another guide rail and came to rest before catching on fire, according to state police.
State police reported Audrielle Goodrow, 19, of Woodland, was a passenger in the Colorado. She was listed with injuries of unknown severity by state police.
Abdelkirm was also listed with injuries of unknown severity.
Assisting state police on scene were BJW Volunteer Fire Company, Clearfield Fire Department, Clearfield EMS, Bloom and Emigh's towing services, Clearfield County Coroner and PennDOT.