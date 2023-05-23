Pennsylvania State Police have identified a dead woman found near Interstate 80 in Clearfield County earlier this month.
State police identified the woman as Ivana Meandzija of Utah.
The cause of death is still under investigation, according to state police.
No additional information was provided.
According to Clearfield-based state police, police were notified at 10:25 a.m. on May 2 when a construction worker traveling on Hoopup Road saw what appeared to be a dead body. The body was found between Hoopup Road and I-80 in a wooded area near the westbound off-ramp of exit 123 –Woodland.