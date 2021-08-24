A 64-year-old Cameron County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday in Jay Township, Elk County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway.
According to state police, Wayne D. Johnson, of Driftwood, was traveling west on Route 555/River Road in a 2016 Toyota Tundra around 9 a.m. Monday. For unknown reasons, the truck traveled across the roadway near the intersection of Over the Hill Road, hit a utility pole, continued down an embankment and struck several trees, police said.
Johnson was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by the Elk County Deputy Coroner, according to state police.
Johnson was wearing a seat belt and airbags were deployed, police said.
The intersection of Route 555 and Over the Hill Road is between Weedville and Benezette in Jay Township.
State police were assisted on the scene by Jay Township Fire Department, Bennetts Valley Ambulance Service, Benezette Township Road Crew and the Elk County Deputy Coroner.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.