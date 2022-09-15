PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police troopers will again participate in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 24. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations — one for the traffic violations and the other for the seat belt violation.

