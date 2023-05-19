BROOKVILLE — Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville confirmed Trevor Peterson, a Brookville business owner who had been reported missing, was found Friday afternoon in Clear Creek State Park.
No further details have been released by authorities.
Peterson owns C&O Deli and Seafood on Main Street in Brookville. He was first reported missing by his wife Katie Peterson, who posted on Facebook Thursday asking for information on her husband's whereabouts.
According to Katie Peterson, the last time Trevor Peterson was seen was around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at C&O.
Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker declined comment.