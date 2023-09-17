RIDGWAY -- A 79-year-old New York man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Boot Jack Road in Ridgway Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Ridgway-based state police reported David C. Curran, of West Falls, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
According to state police, Curran was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Boot Jack Road/Route 219 when he hit the back of a Ford Fusion that was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn left. The address of the crash is listed as 17089 Boot Jack Road, near The Royal Inn.
The driver and passenger in the Fusion were not injured and Curran was wearing a helmet, state police said.
State police were assisted at the scene by Ridgway Ambulance, Ridgway Fire Department and the Elk County Coroner.