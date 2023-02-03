PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney released a statement Thursday afternoon saying there were no criminal incidents requiring a police response during Thursday’s Groundhog Day festivities.
“The Troop C Command Staff would like to extend their gratitude to all the members, emergency personnel, all the volunteers and all others involved with a successful 2023 Groundhog Day celebration,” the release read. “We would also like to send our appreciation to all those in attendance at this year’s event. There were no criminal incidents or injuries requiring police response.”
Events were held throughout the day Wednesday leading up to Thursday morning’s prognostication at Gobbler’s Knob, where Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.
“Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. We hope to keep the remainder of the winter season a safe and enjoyable season,” the release concluded.