PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police will again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Monday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 28. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations – one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation, according to a press release from state police.
During the “Click It or Ticket” program, troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.
Troop C covers all of Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and McKean counties along with part of Indiana County.
By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash. Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 much be properly secured in a federally-approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children ages 2 years and under must be in a rear-facing child seat.
To help parents safely transport children, the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These checkpoints serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and provide an opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered.
The PSP will be conducting child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations in the Tri-County Area:
Clearfield County
Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 3-7 p.m.
Spitzer Subaru, 1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois
For appointments, call 814-371-4652
Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 2-6 p.m.
Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, 108 E. Cherry St., Clearfield
For appointments, call 814-857-3800
Jefferson County
Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 2-6 p.m.
Central Fire Department, 301 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney
For appointments, call 814-938-0510
Elk County
Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 3-7 p.m.
PennDOT County Office, 32 Saint Leo Ave., Ridgway
For appointments, call 814-776-6136