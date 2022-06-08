SUMMERVILLE — A four-vehicle crash shut down Route 28 north of Summerville on Monday morning and resulted in two people being flown from the scene with serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
According to a report from Punxsutawney-based state police, the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. just east of the Moore Road intersection. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released by state police at the time of printing.
State police reported that a 35-year-old Brookville woman was driving south on Route 28 when she crossed into oncoming traffic. According to the report, she struck a commercial vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Sarver man in the northbound lane. The woman then continued south, sideswiping a car driven by a 56-year-old New Bethlehem man. Finally, she collided head-on with the fourth vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Kittanning woman, coming to a final rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane.
State police said the Brookville woman and Kittanning woman were both flown by helicopter from the scene with suspected serious injuries. The Brookville woman was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt.
Assisting on scene were Summerville and Brookville volunteer fire departments, Jefferson County EMS, Bricen Towing, and Leadbetter Towing.