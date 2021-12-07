A proposal by the Maryland Air National Guard to conduct military training flights as low as 100 feet above ground level over parts of Elk, Cameron, Clinton, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties is currently available for public review and comment.
According to online documents posted by the Maryland Air National Guard, the proposal lowers the existing altitude limit for fighter jets in the Duke Military Operations Area (MOA) from 8,000 feet above mean sea level to 100 feet above ground level.
“The main purpose of the proposal is to provide low-altitude airspace to accurately train and prepare for current and future conflicts in an integrated, year-round, and realistic training environment,” the public statement portion of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) document reads. “Though most likely rarely observed by those on the ground, communities under the Duke MOA can expect to have flight training exercises overhead for one to two hours a day, two to three times a week.”
Of note, the proposed Duke Low MOA excludes some portions of Elk, McKean and Cameron counties which are currently covered by the existing Duke MOA.
According to the draft Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), the proposal for the Duke Low MOA includes:
- Expected usage would be two hours per day, twice per day, one hour at a time, with no more than six total aircraft, approximately 170 days per year.
- Weekend operations would be limited mostly to Saturdays; Sundays would be nontypical.
- Nighttime operations (defined as sunset until 10 p.m.) at low altitude would be limited to above 1,000 feet AGL (above ground level).
Several state parks, historical areas and known nesting spots for bald eagles would have higher altitude limits for training exercises.
The FONSI report also states the proposed action “would have less than significant adverse effects on airspace management, noise, land use, biological resources, cultural resources, safety and socioeconomics.”
Regarding the elk herd in the region, the FONSI reports the proposed action “would have less than significant effects on Pennsylvania’s elk herd because the frequency of overflights below 1,000 ft AGL would be extremely limited. Pilot training down to 100 ft AGL would be only several seconds and less than 0.5 miles overland in the 2-3 minutes of flight in the low altitude ranges. In addition, 95 percent of aircraft operations would be conducted above 1,000 ft AGL.”
The Air National Guard notified federal, state and local agencies in 2019 and 2020, allowing them to express their environmental concerns with the low-altitude proposal.
In November, the Pennsylvania Wilds — a nonprofit organization that promotes outdoor recreation in the region — issued a press release requesting public meetings about the proposal.
“This is not a one-time airshow,” said Ta Enos, CEO of PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship. “Our understanding is this proposed MOA means residents and visitors in these counties could hear and see A-10Cs, F-16s and other military aircraft flying very low over their homes, cabins, or popular outdoor recreation destinations multiple times per day every other day of the year, if not more frequently, for many years to come. I have a hard time believing this will not impact quality of life for residents, wildlife, livestock, the visitor experience, and small businesses dependent on visitor spending.”
After hearing from various organizations, the Air National Guard has extended the deadline for public comments from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31.
According to an article by Spotlight PA, the Federal Aviation Administration has the final say on the proposed plan, which could be implemented as soon as late 2022.
Documents about the proposal, including a draft environmental assessment, can be found online at: https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/
According to the website, public comments should be emailed to: ngb.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil.