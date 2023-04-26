BROOKVILLE — Public comments dominated the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, with members of several organizations and Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenburg speaking.
Jefferson County ABATE was represented by Rick Simpson, who came to speak for the county proclaiming May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month. Simpson said May is always Motorcycle Awareness Month throughout the state, but this is the first time the county is proclaiming it.
“I think this is the first time we’ve had a proclamation with our chapter itself, and we’re just honored and glad to do it, it brings awareness to people that motorcycles are out there now, and look twice save a life,” Simpson said.
Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority
During the public comment section, Donna Cooper with the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority was the first to speak, reminding area residents that the household hazardous waste collection day is coming up on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill location in Falls Creek at 101 Preston Way.
“We’ve been doing this for many, many years now. Seems to still be a need. Safe disposal of those items that really shouldn’t be put into the ground, put into landfills, and then there’s also recycling alternatives for electronics and television,” Cooper said.
Residents can pre-register online at www.nobleenviro.com or by calling 412-567-6566 to schedule an appointment for the drop-off day. Registration is required. Payment will be accepted by credit card only.
Cooper further spoke about the successful partnership between the JCSWA and O-I Glass in Brockway.
“Back in early 2022 we partnered with O-I Glass in Brockway. We now are part of their ‘Glass for Good’ program,” Cooper said. “This is glass they need in order to make the new bottles and jars. They can’t make them without it.”
She said the JCSWA recycled 87 tons of glass through O-I in 2022, benefitting from having a glass plant in Jefferson County. The other part of this program is the community donations, which is being given to United Way.
“Based on what tonnage is going in, out of our program determines how much they’re giving to United Way, and I believe in 2022 they gave just shy of $6,000 to the United Way from the DuBois regional area,” Cooper said.
National Telecommunicators Week
Jefferson County EMA Director Tracy Zents spoke about the recently passed National Telecommunicators Week to recognize the 911 staff. He said this took place during all the major wildfires.
Zents said he wanted to acknowledge everything these workers do on a day-to-day basis and recognized them for the awards recently received from the Brookville Chamber of Commerce. The department was presented with the President’s Cup Award, which goes to a top nonprofit agency, and Senate and House citations on behalf of the work they do.
“We have a really great team up there, and it’s not just the 911 dispatchers, it’s the EMA personnel too, because when it gets busy on the 911 floor, these girls come up and help answer calls, help us get a hold of utility companies, whatever we need based on the situation,” Zents said.
911 Department Director Chris Clark also attended the meeting, adding his own praise to the department.
“Our staff really goes above and beyond on a daily basis, sometimes, what they need to do,” Clark said. “They truly love the job, the ones that are there truly love the job and that’s why they do it.”
Landowner doe licenses
VanSteenberg spoke about changes made to landowner antlerless deer licenses, saying this change came from a recent Pennsylvania Game Commission meeting.
“You’ll be able to buy a doe license right at that time along with your hunting license, but the landowner antlerless doe licenses, instead of being on sale for basically a month will only be on sale for four days from June 20 to June 23, that’s a Tuesday through the Friday,” VanSteenberg said.
He said his office will be sending a letter out to all the past participants in the landowner doe license program to alert them to this.