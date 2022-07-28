CLEARFIELD — Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair on Aug. 2 that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is hosting in Clearfield County. During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with online applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé.
