PUNXSUTAWNEY — Though the board room was packed for the Punxsutawney Area School Board’s voting meeting Tuesday evening, only a handful of those present signed up to address the board regarding the “Safe Space” initiative at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
The most notable speaker to address the board was district employee Heather Good, who is also Gender and Sexualities Alliance Club advisor. She opened her speech with an explanation of her family’s long history within the school district, and her own history there in the last 10 years. Good has coached volleyball and track; advised the dramatics, Bible, and key clubs; oversaw the student newspaper and senior class variety; helped with powder puff and powder buff; and chaperoned senior field trips and post graduation parties.
“The GSA was formed in 2015 by a student who saw the need in the student body and endeavored to fill that gap. They gained approval from administration, sought out advisors and earned the status of a full fledged club from the school board. I took over the club in 2019 when the previous advisors stepped down from their positions. I felt that I was uniquely qualified to help lead this club as I myself am a proud member of the LGBTQ community. I felt that I can help students who face a similar dysphoria as I did when I was their age,” Good said.
She then shared how the Safe Space initiative, or sticker program, came to be through the club.
“During our first few club meetings of this year, we discussed some of the goals we would set as a club and this is where the idea for the Safe Space stickers grew,” she said.
Good explained the club decided to pursue the stickers in November and formed a committee for administrative approval. With that approval, the club designed the sticker, planned how to implement them, and gathered resources to explain the program to the teachers. Stickers were given to the teachers who asked for them, along with the brochure of information.
“I just want to comment that at that point, and at no point since then, were there any objections to the stickers brought to me directly or to any member of the GSA. I had a few conversations with teachers to clarify the intent of the stickers, but there are no objective objections to the stickers being used within our school,” Good said.
Good then explained the importance and impact such a program has on students in the LGBTQ community. She read off several statistics from the Trevor Project 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ youth mental health:
- 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.
- LGBTQ youth who found their school to be LGBTQ affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide.
- LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not.
- According to Dr. Myeshia Price, a senior research scientist at the Trevor Project, data from the survey continues to show high rates of mental health and suicide risk among LGBTQ young people. Price also said however, that is crucial to note that these rates vary widely based on the way LGBTQ youth are treated.
- LGBTQ youth in the survey also recorded that one source of joy in their lives among many was having a safe space to express gender, gender identity and sexuality.
“Having an LGBTQ supportive staff plays a huge role in creating a more positive school climate for the students. Visible displays of support such as the Safe Space stickers show students that there are adults at their school who support them. As I’ve told many before, I am very invested in helping all of our students, including our LGBTQ students, feel safe, secure and supported in our school. This is not about politics, not about religion, not about secret indoctrination. This is about meeting students where they are and offering them a place free of judgment and full of respect. This should not be controversial,” Good ended with.
Also speaking to the board was current teacher, and participant in the Safe Space initiative, Alicia Weaver. Weaver recently completed her 30th year teaching, and came as a teacher in support of the Safe Space stickers. She explained that many of her students already knew her classroom to be a safe space, but she still was willing to add the sticker to her classroom.
She spoke to the wide range of issues she has supported students through in her time teaching, such as drug and alcohol abuse, attempted suicide, a student from a residential treatment facility, transient students from neighboring school districts, teen pregnancy hygiene, homelessness, hunger, body image, academic concerns, etc. Weaver said she hopes any teacher would help any struggling student.
“The initial purpose of the stickers may have been to provide a safe space for all LGBTQ-plus students. However, my knowledge and experience working with students throughout the last 30-plus years has led me to believe that the stickers will provide an identifier for all students who are struggling. Some teachers want to help out but don’t seem as open and as approachable without a sticker to say ‘you can talk to me,’” Weaver said.
Recommended Video
She said she supports the initial purpose of the stickers, but also supports the “unintended, positive effect the stickers have had for everyone in the building.”
“With that being said, maybe the community’s issue isn’t with the GSA’s initiative of providing a safe space but of the definition of the term ‘safe space,’” Weaver said.
Louise Bennett, recent graduate and former student representative of the school board, also spoke to the importance of the sticker program. Bennett specifically took issue with Board members Katie Laska and Lisa Mennetti’s assertion that the school should not be affirming student’s chosen pronouns.
Bennett spoke about the program at her college, Penn State, which is “Safer People, Safer Spaces.” The program is a way for faculty to show their classroom space is open to anyone no matter what background. Bennett said the correlation to pronouns doesn’t exist in her mind.
“And I find it very disturbing and kind of outrageous, that that’s something that would ever even be considered or that something teaching students that they can be something other than male or female is taking their innocence away,” Bennett said.
She also provided statistics from the Trevor Project related to trans and non-binary students.
“As a statistic from the Trevor Project 2020 National Survey on LGBTQ youth mental health found that transgender and non-binary youth who have reported their pronouns respected by all or most of the people in their lives, attempted suicide at half the rate of those who did not have their pronouns respected. I don’t want to see the kids in our school district die. I really don’t. I think that pronouns are important. I think that having safe spaces within our school district is important,” Bennett said.
She also said while in school, she never stepped foot in the guidance office for any of her issues. She spent three of her five years going to two teachers who she built connections with, and she couldn’t have talked to the guidance counselors in the same way she did those teachers.
“And I think that by having these Safe Space stickers, you’re showing that you’re supporting students, it doesn’t matter. If they’re LGBTQ. It doesn’t matter. You’re supporting students, you are there for the students. And I think that’s what education is all about,” Bennett said.
The final speaker to address the board related to the stickers was Lisa Gourley, a member of the school district. She said what stuck out to her about the last meeting is that the issue was brought to the board’s attention by the local Republican Club, and not by “a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, an uncle, a cousin who had an opposition to a safe space for those people who need it.”
She ended by saying the board could not only listen to one political party, but needed to listen to all parties.
The school board voted to discontinue the “Safe Space” initiative in a 6-3 vote Tuesday.