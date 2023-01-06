PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for the Man and Woman of the Year awards to be presented during the annual Groundhog Banquet.
The deadline for nominations is Monday, Jan. 16, by 4 p.m.
“Punxsutawney is filled with people who make a difference and help to make our community a great place to live. The Man and Woman of the Year award is a way to recognize these people,” said Chamber President Katie Laska.
The Man and Women of the Year are announced at the Groundhog Banquet held each year during the Groundhog Day celebrations. This banquet is filled with both special guests from the area, as well as those from all across the world who buy tickets to participate in the yearly event.
The criteria for a Man or Woman of the Year is as follows:
- The nominated person should reside within the Punxsutawney School District.
- The nominated person should be someone who has actively worked to enhance one aspect or several aspects of the community. The activity could be continuous over a lifetime or for a shorter, more focused timeframe.
- The nomination is open to people of any age, occupation, political, or religious affiliation.
- The nominee should not receive payment for his or her community efforts.
Forms to make a nomination are available on the chamber’s website and the chamber’s Facebook page. Nominations are evaluated solely on the information provided in the nomination forms, so the chamber asks that explanations be as complete as possible.
The forms ask for a description of the service or contribution the nominee has made to the area, through any organization, for the overall good of the community or a specific cause. The next section asks for the influence this person has on the community, and a description of their character. Finally, there is a section to describe how the nominee has made a difference in their normal work to improve the area as well.
There is an additional section to list any other reason why the nominee deserves the award.