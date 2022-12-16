PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation (PXYCF) recently presented checks to the nonprofits that participated in this year’s Day of Giving, celebrating the community raising a total of $46,435.
The total consisted of $39,135 donated by the community, and an additional $7,300 from the foundation’s match pool fund. The amount nearly doubled the $20,245 that was donated by the community in 2021.
PXYCF Vice President Matt Kengersky presented the checks on behalf of the organization.
“Today we’re here to celebrate and thank the nonprofits for being involved and also present the contributions from the 2022 Day of Giving,” Kengersky said.
Participating nonprofits in this year’s Day of Giving held on Nov. 29 included The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, Boy Scouts, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Groundhog Club, Rails to Trails, Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society, PRIDE, Punxsutawney Arts Association, Punxsutawney Coal Memorial, Punxsutawney Community Center, Punxsutawney Memorial Library, SPLASH, Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild, Mahoning Valley VFW, We Care Pregnancy, and Weather Discovery Center.
“By working with the Punxsutawney Community Foundation, all the nonprofits received an immediate return of 18.65 percent on their contributions by their donors that will be in their envelopes,” Kengersky said.
He said it “really shows the spirit of a community” by all the contributions that were made. The foundation thanked each of the individual donors, but they also encouraged the organizations to also thank the donors.
“The 2022 Day of Giving will have a positive effect on the Punxsutawney area community as these nonprofit organizations use these resources to support their activities which enhance our community. These donations will enable nonprofit organizations to continue, and in some cases, enhance their services,” the foundation said in a press release.
The foundation believes nonprofit organizations bring quality to the community by preserving history, developing the youth, improving the community ambiance, providing recreational and cultural opportunities, attracting visitors, preserving the environment, and supporting the local economy.