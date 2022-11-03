PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. (PXYCF) is sponsoring a seminar for nonprofit organization board directors, staff, support professionals, and volunteers in Jefferson County titled “A Practical Approach to Nonprofit Management, Governance, and Compliance.”
The seminar will be conducted by Thomas A. Tupitza, president of Knox Law located in Erie. Knox Law provides a variety of educational programs to clients and professionals, including attorneys, accountants, financial planners, human resource and insurance professionals, and educators.
Tupitza is a licensed consultant for the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organization’s (PANO) Standards for Excellence program and frequently presents to nonprofits and their professional advisors.
In recent years, both the state and federal government have strengthened the registration and reporting requirements for nonprofits. This seminar is designed to provide information regarding current nonprofit requirements and to orient nonprofits to best practices.
The seminar will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites located at 188 Alliance Drive, Punxsutawney. Organizations and individuals may register at www.PXYCF.org. Information will also be provided regarding Jefferson County hotel tax grants and TechSoup, a global nonprofit that provides 501(c)(3) access to technology donations and discounts on software, hardware, and services and technology networking opportunities.
The seminar will be followed by a briefing for Punxsutawney area nonprofits regarding the 2022 Day of Giving to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29.