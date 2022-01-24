PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation is hosting its first Mid-Winter Bash celebration on Jan. 29 at the Punxsutawney Eagles.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. with live music beginning at 8 p.m. Participants must be at least 21 years old, because a cash bar will be available for attendees. Everyone is reminded to bring a valid form of ID.
The band playing the evening is Almost Mulberry, “A group of local legends,” according to Katie Donald of PXYCF.
Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. They are available at Laska’s Pizza or online at www.pxycf.org.
A package is also available for the event for $125. This will include a one-night stay at the Cobblestone Inn and Suites in a double queen bed guest room, one voucher for an admission to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, one Mid-Winter Bash ticket, and one voucher for a Phantastic Phil Walking Tour that will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30. For an additional $25, another person can be added to the packages.
“The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation will take your reservation for the Cobblestone, then their guest services will follow up with your confirmation number and check in information,” Donald said.
The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation has received the IRS Status of 501(c)(3), and your donation of $125 for events on Jan. 29 may be tax deductible.
“No goods or services were received for your donation, and your donation is not refundable,” Donald said.
The Phantastic Phil Walking Tour will begin Sunday, Jan. 30 at Phil’s Burrow at a time yet to be determined. The tour will be between one and two miles in length and takes place entirely outdoors in the elements. The proper attire to participate in the tour is required.
Vouchers for the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center can be used anytime between Friday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 30. Vouchers for the Mid-Winter Bash, Phantastic Phil Walking Tour, and Weather Discovery Center will be mailed to donors prior to the event date.