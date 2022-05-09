PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School hosted a mock drunk driving car crash on Friday before prom that night, reminding students of the danger of drinking and driving.
Despite the rain, juniors and seniors were brought out to the back parking lot of the school to see the mock crash in person.
The PAHS Future First Responders Club arranged and were the student actors in the mock crash. The club had two cars donated for the event from Rebuck’s Southside Towing, and had two students in each car.
Students Kyle Varner and Maisie Eberhart were in one car, and Maddie Martino and Rachael Porada were in the other. Local police officers, fire departments, emergency medical services, and Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker participated in the mock crash as well. Students Rachel Lantz and Danica Mallory provided makeup for the students in the “crash.”
All of the town’s fire alarms were sounded and emergency personnel responded to the parking lot to handle the mock crash scene as realistically as possible.
“We’re so thankful for the fire department, the police departments, Jefferson County EMS, and Brenda the coroner coming out to assist. This is them donating their time and it’s a great opportunity for the students to really see what an actual crash scene is like and the amount of effort that goes into these types of things and the amount of manpower that is necessary,” said Ryan Miller, FFRC club advisor.
Lieutenant Frank Wittenburg handled “drunk driver” Martino, taking her to the side of the scene for an evaluation.
State Police Officer Ron Chewning also attended the event, leaving the students with a message at the end of the presentation.
“This is a mock crash, but it’s very realistic to what would happen. The police are going to come, if you’re a driver in a vehicle and you’re uninjured and you’re intoxicated, whether it be on drugs or alcohol, you’re going through the field sobriety, and you’re going to get arrested,” Chewning said. “Or make sure that you guys are safe and have a good time during the prom, and that’s why we do this.”
Chewning said he and other emergency personnel were hoping the students had a safe and enjoyable prom. Chewning also said there would be extra cars out patrolling during the prom, not because they’re looking to get people in trouble, but to keep them safe.
This is the first year the FFRC has taken over the mock crash. PAHS holds a mock crash every year the Friday of prom, but in the past, it was hosted by the Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD. SADD no longer exists, so the FFRC stepped up to the task of the mock crash.