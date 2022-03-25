PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital will be hosting two sessions of a Virtual Registered Nurse Job Fair. The dates of these two sessions are: Tuesday, March 29 starting at noon and Wednesday, March 30 beginning at 6 p.m. The sessions will each take place using Zoom.
Like many others, PAH has a need for employees in multiple departments throughout the hospital. This event will specifically be targeted to Registered Nurses. There are job opportunities in the following areas for Registered Nurses: Intensive Care Unit, Operating Room, Expecting You/ Maternity, Home Health, Medical Surgical Unit, and Emergency Department.
A representative from each department will briefly discuss the positions available and answer any questions virtual attendees may have. The sign-on bonus and tuition reimbursement opportunities that are available at PAH will be highlighted. This would include the HRSA Loan Reimbursement Program. Eligible participants of this program can be awarded a total of 60 percent reimbursement of outstanding qualifying educational loan balance incurred while pursuing education in nursing in exchange for a two-year service commitment. Participants may also receive an additional 25 percent of their original loan balance reimbursed for an optional third year of service.
According to Amanda Caylor, R.N. in the Medical Surgical Department, “Upon completing my schooling to become a Registered Nurse, I accepted a position at PAH, where I became a participant in the HRSA Tuition Reimbursement Program. The HRSA Program helped to alleviate my financial burden on my family and gave me the ability to continue furthering my education. The tuition reimbursement program provided me the support I needed and is there to help so many others obtain their goals.”
For specifics regarding this program and all employment opportunities at PAH, visit www.pah.org for more information. There are also opportunities to speak to representatives from the hospital directly, which can be sat up through a form on pah.org.
Punxsutawney Area Hospital was recently identified as a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital in the country and has also been named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital for four consecutive years. PAH is looking for healthcare professionals who share the values of compassion, understanding, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.