PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital Medical Surgical Unit sponsored a fall fund drive benefiting the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek. The collection ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 2.
“Many of our staff members are animal lovers and this project seemed like the perfect fit. We are excited and proud of the response we received from our fellow coworkers for this project,” Gisela Gach, LPN said.
Items collected included dry cat food, bleach, collars, cleaner, puppy chow, paper towels and many other items.
“Many people and organizations supported us throughout the pandemic, which we are extremely grateful for. We want to show support and appreciation for others like we received so we have been organizing ways for our staff to give back,” Tamara Kiehlmeier, RN said.
The next project for the Medical Surgical Department will be assisting patients with essentials that they might need to return home by addressing some social determinants of health that they may be experiencing.
For more information about the Punxsutawney Area Hospital and staff projects, visit www.pah.org.