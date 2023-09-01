PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital recently awarded one of its nurses with the DAISY Award for her exceptional care shown to patients.
PAH nurse Patti Dinsmore is the most recent recipient of this award. Dinsmore was nominated for the award by a patient she cared for in the ICU at the hospital. The patient submitted a nomination detailing Dinsmore’s heartfelt, compassionate care as well as describing how her nursing skills went above and beyond the patient’s expectations.
“I don’t think that I go above and beyond,” Dinsmore said. “I treat every patient and family that I come in contact with the same. I treat them the same way I would want myself or my family member treated. I want all of my patients to experience the best care that I can provide with dignity and respect. I want patients and their families to be comforted and feel at ease with the care that I am providing because it is a very difficult time for them while in the hospital.”
PAH introduced the DAISY Foundation program in the hospital last year, a program that honors nurses who are nominated by their patients and peers for the care they provide. According to the foundation’s website, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes as a way to honor him after his death at 33 years old. Barnes died from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an auto-immune disease.
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The nursing care Barnes received while hospitalized, and compassion the nurses showed to both him and his family, had a major impact. The family created the foundation as a way to give patients and families an easy way to express gratitude to nurses who provide extraordinary care.
Dinsmore has been in the nursing field for 32 years and is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Currently, Dinsmore oversees and manages the following departments at PAH: ICU, Behavioral Health Services, Discharge Planning, Home Health Care, and Clinical Nutrition.
“I knew from a very young age that I wanted to work as a medical professional. I decided on nursing when I went to college because of all the different opportunities that a nursing degree would allow me to explore. Nursing gave me the opportunity to experience so many specialties, environments, and ways to advance my career,” Dinsmore said.
She received the honor while surrounded by her peers, hospital leadership, the patient who nominated her, and many of her family members.
“I am humbled and honored by the award and the patient’s kind words about the care that I provided. I will always remember her and her kind words will always make me smile. I don’t feel that I did anything special, I simply cared for her in the same way that I would want to be cared for if I was a patient. It is a wonderful feeling to be appreciated,” Dinsmore said.
For being named a DAISY recipient, nurses receive a pin, a “healer’s touch” sculpture, reduced prices for educational advancement opportunities, access to seminars and journals, and discounts for various conferences for the entire length of their career.
Vice President of Patient Care Services Paula Spack had a few words about Dinsmore’s more than 30 years of service at PAH, saying “we are grateful to the patient who put into words the impact Patti made on her experience.” Spack further said the hospital is happy Dinsmore has received the recognition.
Any nurse in the hospital is eligible for nomination of the award. The DAISY Foundation has created specific guidelines to follow to determine what qualifies a nurse for a DAISY award.
Nomination forms are available throughout Punxsutawney Area Hospital, and online at PAH.org. Patients will be able to make nominations year-round. Forms can be mailed back to the hospital, put into one of the drop boxes around the hospital, or submitted through e-mail. Emailed applications can go to Deanna Beveridge at dbeveridge@pah.org, or mailed applications can be sent to 81 Hillcrest Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.