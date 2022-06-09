PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted not to raise taxes as part of the 2022-23 budget at its meeting on Tuesday, with one member, Janey London, excused from the meeting.
Knowing the vote on the proposed budget was later on the agenda, Board member Bob Cardamone broached the topic earlier in the meeting during discussion about the capital improvement projects. Cardamone suggested raising the taxes as a way to offset the increased cost of the air conditioning project.
“Would there be any desire or interest… if we actually restricted any monies created through a tax increase just for future AC, or it could go toward AC but then we actually borrowed the rest of the money to do the total AC project all at one time so we get it all done?” Cardamone asked.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said the board could designate extra revenue to specific things.
Once the board made it to the budget on the agenda, Matt Kengersky opened discussion saying he was in favor of approving the budget without a tax increase.
“The best argument I’ve heard about a tax increase is because of the Homestead/Farmstead exclusion going up this year, so it won’t be as hard of a hit for constituents. They’ll still maybe end up a little bit ahead with 72 or 73 percent of their benefit… but that’s not a good enough reason for me to increase taxes,” Kengersky said.
He also said he didn’t think now was the time to ask the citizens for additional funds.
“I’m not saying that we don’t need to have a tax increase in the future years, but I just don’t see it this year,” Kengersky said.
He motioned to approve the general fund budget for the 2022-23 school at $52,650,925 with no tax increase. This motion was linked to the Homestead/Farmstead exclusion in another agenda item, and was also a motion not to raise these taxes as well.
This was approved in a 6-2 split with Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson and Lisa Mennetti voting against the motion.