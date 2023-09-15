PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board had a lengthy voting meeting Tuesday, during which creating a girls wrestling program in the school district was unanimously approved.
Under the athletic report, a voting item was added for the creation of a girls wrestling program for the 2023-24 school year with one paid head coach and one paid assistant coach position for an estimated cost of $13,000. This was passed unanimously along with the other voting items under the report.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said the money is not in the athletic budget, so it will be found elsewhere, saying the new program would not be taking money from other sports.
Title I spending
Under federal programs and curriculum report by Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas, a lengthy discussion was had regarding spending Title I money. Vasas had to apply for a carry over request last year when the district had a surplus of money left to spend.
In searching for ways to spend the money that meets the Title I requirements, he presented the board with a request to purchase through a company called Symphony Classroom for a product called “Merlin” which he compared to “an Alexa for the classroom.”
“This would allow our teachers to power our Promethean boards remotely by being voice activated. So they’re not going to be tethered to being up front in the classroom. We piloted these last year in multiple rooms in the elementary school, some in the high school. This would just be for the elementary school, the high school did not have an interest in using these, they did not think it would be functional,” Vasas said.
The purchase request was for $147,225, which Vasas said would cover 66 units with five year licensing. Licensing costs about $225 per unit per year for renewal, making future licensing about $14,000 per year after the first five years.
Vasas explained the school had some carry over of Title I funding from the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID-19 shutdowns. The following year, the district’s Title I funding increased by about $200,000, and then by almost $600,000.
“So the issue became, how do you spend an additional $600,000 that you weren’t receiving previously,” Vasas said. “So now we’re at a point where we have… approximately $800,000 of carry over money that has to be spent by next September.”
Vasas also said Title I only allows a request for more than a 15 percent carry over be made once in a three-year cycle, which he had to request this year.
Currently Title I is funding 11 staff members, having added four new staff this year and investing in personnel. He said the school used some of the backlog of Title I money on new iPads, MacBooks, and Promethean boards.
Vasas explained the difficulty comes because Title I funding has “tight” restrictions on what it can be spent on. The district typically spends the money on personnel and technology upgrades. Some of the software and uses the ESSER money has been spent on has to be evaluated in the coming months as well, so the school can determine what it might want to maintain with Title I funds in the future. This includes speech therapists, behavior specialists, and other contracted positions the school will have to evaluate when the ESSER funds are spent.
He said he feels the school has spent both the ESSER and Title I money wisely so far, saying this option might be on the table now if other needs had not already been addressed with that money.
Several board members asked about using the money for the elementary playground project the board is in the early stages of planning. Vasas said he could petition the state to allow it, but he couldn’t guarantee approval, and said the board would have to have a “very concrete plan with specific pieces of equipment.”
“This is really frustrating because we’re trying to scrape money for a playground, find unbudgeted money for wrestling, and then we’re forced to spend money on the other hand and we can’t use it for the same,” said Matt Kengersky, board president.
Punxsutawney Elementary technology coach Beth Saxman and district computer technician Eric Saxman also attended the meeting to speak on the Merlin product. Saxman described Merlin as something that will “absolutely streamline all of the technology we’re throwing at our teachers.”
She said the product connects into all of the software the school is providing to teachers, giving them the ability to control what appears on the board from anywhere in the classroom while helping smaller groups of students.
Saxman also cited a study done by universities in both North Carolina and California where teachers were given Merlin for seven weeks, and found 61 percent of them found a reduction in “techno stress,” or stress from “having too much technology, and not knowing what to do with it.”
When the product was tested with teachers in the Punxsutawney district, Saxman said she specifically tested it with teachers who were not as tech savvy, saying some of the teachers did not want to give it back at the end of the trial period.
Saxman suggested getting videos of the device in action in the classroom so the board could see how it works to streamline teaching. The board was in favor of this idea, and ultimately tabled this purchase order until the product could be further explored. Cindy Depp-Hutchinson voted against tabling the item, but the motion carried.