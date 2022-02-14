PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board reviewed and approved the curriculum changes for the 2022-23 school year presented by the high school principals during its meeting last week.
Principals Paul Hetrick and Manuel Barbazzeni said some of the changes to the high school curriculum were made to better allow students to participate in the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) dual enrollment program. Hetrick also said the new scheduling software the board approved purchase of last month was a major help in creating the curriculum guide.
“What our changes to the curriculum guide boiled down to, besides a few deletions and changes of names of courses… we are interested in adding two courses that would actually raise graduation requirements from 23 credits to 25,” Barbazzeni said.
They said they have been meeting with department heads periodically to find what they consider “necessities” to align some of the curriculum and better prepare students for the Keystone tests.
The first class is a biology class, Biology Connections, a ninth-grade class for students who might not be ready for the Biology I course. The second is a history course, American History III, because the history department said they reach 1950 and don’t make it much beyond that.
“Well, there’s about 70 plus years since 1950s history that needs to be covered,” Barbazzeni said.
There has also been communication between high school department heads and the elementary school to better prepare elementary students for the transition to the high school.
“So we aligned some things to redo the whole track so that sixth grade is kind of feeding seventh grade,” Hetrick said.
The other major change to the guide was the restructuring of the work release program. Students will still be able to leave for work release, but will be held accountable and receive some credits toward graduation.
Currently, seniors can either leave early or show up to school late if they have enough credits to graduate. The philosophy of the program is changing to keep students in school for the full day unless they have a job to go to.
“The IUP component falls in there too, because now it’s another option for students. So, if you have some students that want to get those college credits, it’s a way to get those classes into their schedule,” Curt Vasas, assistant to the superintendent, said.
The school will also be receiving reports from the student’s employers moving forward in order for the students to get credits.
They are also looking to add a pop/rock modern band class that would be geared to students who might not want to participate in a concert or marching band but want to play music. Barbazzeni called the course a “garage band class.”