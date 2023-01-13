PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board approved the high school curriculum guide for the 2023-24 school year, despite opposing votes from a few members concerned about some of the new content being introduced in a few classes.
Following discussion, a motion and second was made to approve the guide, and in a 5-3 vote, the curriculum was approved. Board members Deneen Evans, Katie Laska and Lisa Mennetti opposed.
Evans opened the discussion before the vote, saying she had some concerns about some of the courses that had been added. She started by saying there were courses added “that are starting to insinuate Critical Race Theory (CRT).”
Her main concern with this is an elective psychology course, pointing to the description of the course for her concerns.
“The description says it’s critical thinking in diverse of roles, of gender, of cultural, theoretical perspectives from culturally diverse points of view. And with Critical Race Theory that’s mainly what they’re trying to implement into schools, and I don’t want to see it in our curriculum,” Evans said.
She said there are “a lot of different places” in the curriculum that are “starting to insinuate that it’s a Critical Race Theory type course.”
Evans continued to say she also has concerns about a book in the reading list for AP English, “Devil in the White City.” Evans said though the book is based on a true story, there are “a lot of satanic messages” in the book.
“I read… just the description of the book, didn’t read the book, but I just don’t think that that’s anything our kids should be subjected to,” Evans said.
Finally, she raised an issue with the name of the “world cultures” class being changed to “world history” and “civics” being changed to “government,” but offered no further explanation for why this was an issue.
A presentation on the curriculum guide was given at last Thursday’s committee meeting by High School Co-Principal Manuel Barbazzeni. He, nor any other staff that could speak to the curriculum, were present at the voting meeting Tuesday.
Evans said she would like to see the materials the school is going to use to teach these classes. Board President Matt Kengersky said a follow up with the administration could be arranged.
Kengersky said CRT has its own program, which is not being implemented in the school. Evans said there are schools in the country implementing the program in different ways, which Kengersky said “lets just talk about this school.”
Vice President David Wachob offered for the board to vote and approve the curriculum this month, and then could vote to make modifications if needed later. Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski agreed with this, saying the high school administration wanted to start working on scheduling now to get ahead of the spring work
Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas was present and assured Evans that the connections she was finding were not intentional.
Board member Bob Cardamone asked where the school has discretion in implementing local curriculum, which Vasas said was the process currently happening through approval of the guide.
“The intent of the guide is to, to the best of your ability, make sure the school district is teaching all of the state standards that are required… There’s more uniformity probably in math and science… You’d see a lot more variation in language arts, social studies and the electives,” Vasas said. “The school district has to make sure the standards are being met. They can chose to do that in a variety of different ways using a variety of different resources, such as different books or supplemental resources.”
Cardamone continued, asking if it was clear to those choosing tools to implement those standards that the district is not implementing any form of CRT.
“My understanding is that Pennsylvania has not implemented Critical Race Theory in any of the curriculums that are part of the standards. Is that made clear on the local level too?” Cardamone asked.
Vasas said he was not aware of anyone having that intent with the local curriculum.
“We would like to provide as much clarity as we can, so if there are questions, ensure that whatever your concerns are, those aren’t the concerns that are being presented,” Vasas said.
Evans offered to send an email outlining what courses, and what pages of the curriculum guide she has concerns about. Vasas further said to include specific concerns about description or books being used so staff could take a deeper look.