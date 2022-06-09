PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted 7-1 in favor of moving forward with the elementary air conditioning project after some discussion about possible alternatives and funding solutions.
Following the discussion, Board member Matt Kengersky motioned to approve the HVAC project be completed now. This was seconded by Deneen Evans. In a roll call vote, only Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson voted against the air conditioning. Board member Janey London was absent and did not vote.
The resolution approved awarding of the HVAC improvements of the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School to Hranec Sheet Metal, Inc. for $2,626,000 and to Mashan, Inc. for the electrical construction for $317,200. With the inclusion of the soft costs, the total project cost is $3,352,192.
Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Curt Vasas said he would also need to get approval from the state for this project because of the increase in cost. He said the district would have to shift ESSERs money from additions and alterations into capital improvements. He said he didn’t see this being an issue, but couldn’t predict for sure.
Kengersky began the discussion saying he was in favor of moving ahead with the air conditioning, as he believes this will provide the teachers and students with a better environment.
“I personally would like to prioritize the air conditioning over the square footage expansion. I mean, I think they’re both valid and good projects, but we don’t have enough money really to do both of them at this point,” Kengersky said.
Evans said she agreed, but mentioned the discussion last Thursday about only having AC put into the larger spaces in the school like the library, cafeteria and gym to save money for now. She still wanted to see something done to the rooms that get above 95 degrees.
“Air conditioning you’re going to use from the end of August to September, and then maybe the end of April, beginning of May…I thought that was a great idea to do those certain areas that you can take those kids to if those rooms get to the point where they’re above 95 (degrees),” Evans said.
Secretary Susan Robertson also reminded the board that there was a possibility of waiting to do the AC and doing both the elementary and high school together in hopes of getting a better bid for more work. Robertson was unable to provide an estimate of how much the school would have to borrow to complete both projects together because of the elementary project coming in so much higher than the architect’s projected cost.
The board then turned the discussion toward possible solutions for the space issues in the elementary school. The additional classroom/education spaces were going to be for the social services the school now offers, which the school is providing “more now than ever” according to Board member David Wachob.
Wachob asked if the board could purchase a trailer for additional spaces on the campus for the time being. The problem with this is that certain services cannot be put in such a structure, mainly any services that fall under special education uses.
The board and administration are going to continue to consider alternatives to the space issue in the elementary school.