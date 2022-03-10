PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted on Tuesday to table the decisions related to the capital improvement projects until members can discuss the suggestions of HHSDR with its new solicitor.
The board reviewed another presentation by HHSDR during its committee meeting on Thursday, when former Solicitor David Young was still there. Young was going to check into what HHSDR had suggested, but later resigned from the board in the same meeting.
The school board also voted in a roll call vote to accept the resignation of Young during its voting meeting, with Janey London opposing. London was also in opposition of hiring Knox Law as the new board solicitor, though the vote on both of these items passed with a majority.
Though Knox Law was the more expensive of two options, board member Matt Kengersky said he personally was in favor of Knox Law because they were recommended by Young.
London also asked for a monthly expense report for Knox Law.
“I personally want to see the comparison and have an updated monthly expense report,” London said.
During their presentation, HHSDR representatives explained they did not get the attention they were hoping for when bidding out the next portion of the project. Jon Finn with HHSDR said there was only one bid for each of the contracts, the HVAC, and the electrical.
The project costs came in well above the budget the school had planned on, causing lengthy discussion on possible cuts to the project.
John Weiland from H.F. Lenz spoke to the drastic increase in the cost and lack of interested bidders, saying many contractors are busy, there were some modifications that had to be made in the planning, and the market volatility.
“We think the biggest thing is just the volatility in the market right now. The rep for the unit itself said they saw a 40 percent increase in costs, so it’s unfortunately the world we live in right now,” Weiland said.
Business Manager Susan Robertson said the board does have the funds for the roof project, which was bid at about $3.3 million, nearly half a million under budget. The school also received confirmation that the American Rescue Plan funds can be used for the HVAC and office project, based on previous numbers. This portion of the project is what was bid much higher than the budgeted amount.
Finn said there were pros and cons to both accepting the bids as they are, or rebidding the project. He said rebidding could bring in even higher costs, or they might not get any bids “now that there is a number associated with the project,” and it could be “detrimental to bid again,” but that it might not be and it could bring more competitive figures.
“Given what we’ve seen in material cost increases across the board… to get back down to the $1.5 (million) is not going to be a feasible reach,” Finn said.
He recommended accepting the roof bid, since it was so under budget, but also explained the timeline for this has been extended because of materials. The contractor has been signed on for more than a year so a portion of the roof can be done this summer, and then completed next summer “with the intent that we would have material by that point.”
Bob Englebaugh spoke up to say there was also a third option, which was to award the base bid. Base bid would get the district the RTU unit and the Dectron unit. He said the district would keep the alternate bid for the air conditioning units, which can be added or rejected at anytime in the project.
“So you would have a complete air conditioning bid to add into the project at any date. Possibly, if we proceed with the addition/alteration project, maybe that gives us enough time to see how that comes in, and you still have the right to add the alternate air conditioning bid in after the fact,” Englebaugh said.
He also suggested the air conditioning could be rebid on its own, or could be part of the elementary addition/alteration project. The base bid would be about $1.4 million, which was the total project estimate.
By also putting the air conditioning on the elementary project, he said this could also be listed as an alternate bid, giving the school two numbers to compare on this portion.