PUNXSUTAWNEY — Rising costs of material and labor are causing the Punxsutawney Area School Board to choose between air conditioning and additional educational spaces in its capital improvement project, following the latest presentation from HHSDR, the project architects.
Jon Finn of HHSDR returned to the district last Thursday to review the bids received for the HVAC project after the school board voted to rebid them two months ago. The rebid was a result of only one bid received last time, and there was discussion that this would be an issue since the project is being paid for with ESSERs funds.
Finn said they had the same results, only one bidder for the HVAC and one bidder for the electrical. The cost was also about the same as the previous bid; option one about $1.1 million and the electrical contract for about $65,000. With the full building air conditioning included, option two was about $2.6 million, which is about $175,000 less than the original bid, and the electrical bid was about $317,000.
The electrical work depends on which option the school choses to go with on the HVAC system. Option one covers the office rooftop units, while option two is for full building air conditioning.
This cost is much higher than the school was initially planning for when the project was started, and there won’t be enough ESSERs money to pay for the full HVAC project and the elementary alterations.
The board began to debate which was more important, the air conditioning in the whole building, or the additional space the alteration would bring for supplemental services.
Superintendent Thomas Lewniewski said the school offers significantly more services now than it did years ago, which has caused the need for more educational spaces. He then deferred to the administration present who work in the elementary building to ask their opinion.
Most of the admin staff said they believed the space was the bigger issue. They discussed possible alternatives for classrooms more affected by the heat. A suggestion to have the classes moved to an air conditioned room in the building, such as the cafeteria, when affected by the heat was agreed on as the best solution for now.
Lesniewski also said the weather is a hard factor to predict when it comes to the need for air conditioning, and the school was “lucky” this year as it was never overly warm during the school year.
Finn suggested “holding off” on the additions and alterations project “mainly because with these labor shortages and all this school construction needs to be completed by August.” Finn said most companies are already beginning work on projects for the summer and it will be hard to get any of them to bid or take on a project such as PASD for this summer.
He said by waiting until after the start of the next school year, the bid process might attract more companies to bid for next summer.
“Not to push this can down the road, but this has been the problem with this since day one with the spending process, it’s so uncertain and we thought we had a plan and we put the work in and all of a sudden that blows up because of circumstances” said Lesniewski
As a general project update, the roofing construction is moving forward and was started last week, according to Finn. He said the paving is also going to be resuming this week, in which there were some additional areas of need identified.
The road connecting the high school and elementary school has more cracks and openings than it did before. The road that goes around the elementary school by the woods also has horizontal cracking that can be repaired. The final road is from the stop sign by the stadium to the stop sign at the east side of the school.
The school has a $36,000 credit to be used on the paving. With the additional work, the cost for the paving is estimated around $68,000. When the credit is applied the cost will be $32,000, which fits within the contract without needing a change order.
This additional work would still be completed before the start of next school year.
The school board will vote on how to proceed with these projects at the voting meeting tonight.