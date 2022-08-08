PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held a lengthy discussion related to the “Safe Space” initiative started by the Punxsutawney Area High School’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club after receiving a letter from the Punxsutawney Area Republicans Club.
Following the Thursday meeting and discussion, a board member requested the program be put to a vote during a meeting this Tuesday.
The Safe Space initiative is a student-led program by the GSA club. It includes teachers voluntarily putting “safe space” stickers on their classrooms to show students they “will listen to them, affirm their chosen or shared name, pronouns, or other identities, and can refer them to someone in the school who they can talk to more.” The discussion related to this program was sparked by the school board receiving an email from a teacher who is uncomfortable with the program.
“By implementing a Safe Space program at PAHS, we hope to create an environment that is more welcoming and inclusive of students and staff of all gender identities and sexual orientations,” reads the official GSA Club brochure about the program.
Republican Club President Rose Handyside addressed the school board in the letter, questioning the “support and encouragement of steering children toward the LGBTQ agenda.”
“This is public education. There is private, Chistian education available. This is a public school. You have children from all backgrounds everyday. I invite you to go in and talk to her (club advisor), I invite you to go in and meet these students. I hope that you do… How many of you have been in there and sat in there with these teachers… I don’t know many people that go in and spend a ton of time with these organizations and see what they need and these kids, and what they truly need. I think maybe you could sit and have a different viewpoint than what people are telling you in your ear. I think that’s all I need to say about public education,” said Janey London, board member.
Board Member Bob Cardamone largely led discussion on the topic, firing questions to the school administrators present at the meeting. He said he believes the public wants to know more about the program and hoped to dispel worry through clear discussion.
“This is a place for kids to go, a safe space for any student, but it is centralized around the LGBTQ community, that they have volunteer teachers –it is voluntary –to go if they need to talk or they need help with anything. Those teachers are there and have volunteered themselves to talk or lead them in the right direction of the people that they can talk to in order to receive the help. We’re not indoctrinating kids to anything or any choices that they can’t make on their own,” said Manuel Barbazzeni, PAHS principal.
Cardamone then asked if the administration thought a teacher would provide any information to the students they weren’t qualified to give, which Barbazzeni said they would not.
“In addition, we have kids who are suicidal, we have students who are abused, we have students who face a lot of serious issues in our district, and nobody raised any red flags about us dealing with those students. So these are marginalized students who are facing these serious issues, and we simply say we have a social worker. We have guidance counselors, we have community action that can help, but these kids simply know that they are marginalized in our school district, and now they feel like they have somewhere to go,” said Lauren McLaughlin, PAHS Assistant Principal.
Barbazzeni further said no complaints have been brought to the administration about the program. McLaughlin followed this by saying that if there is an issue because of personal values, the school can’t force teachers to exchange those values for the safe space, but that the marginalized students can’t be ignored. She further stated that if these students don’t feel accepted, “we’re failing them.”
Recommended Video
The board turned discussion to the idea that the whole school should be considered a safe space. Board Member Matt Kengersky asked why there is a marginalized group of students who don’t feel safe in the school at all. McLaughlin said the problem is one larger than just the administration can fix, which Barbazzeni further elaborated on.
“If we have teachers sending a letter saying they don’t think it (Safe Space program) should be in there –which I was unaware of –that’s probably why some of these kids might need the safe sticker on other teacher’s doors because if they’re sending letters to you, I’m sure the feelings probably being felt,” Barbazzeni said.
Kengersky said he didn’t want to divide the classrooms or hallways in any way.
“I would like to be supportive of this club, supportive of diversity, but I want a neutral educational environment for everyone, and I think that separating these kids is not doing that,” Kengersky said.
The administration later agreed the issues seemed to be largely coming from adults, not from the students. McLaughlin further encouraged the board to speak with the students in the club, saying it was the students who felt the need to address this issue. She said this “was not a staff addressing of this issue, this is not administration saying we need this, this was student led,” and that there is simply an advisor to the club. Some of the board shared concerns that if students have problems, they should be referred to counselors, not go to teachers for issues outside of class instruction.
Administration clarified that class time is not being interrupted by this program. Board Member Janey London, who also teaches in a neighboring school district, gave her take on the role of teachers in society.
“Please tell me you’re not saying that the teacher’s job is to just teach reading and math, because that is not what it is anymore. At all. You have kids bringing in more baggage… teachers sit and talk to students constantly, and it’s constant. That’s a part of it,” London said. “This is the way public education is, you are educating the whole child, and you don’t get to call what that child is or wants to be.”
The discussion led to board members Katie Laska and Lisa Mennetti expressing concerns specifically about the brochure’s statement that teachers would “affirm pronouns or other identities.” Laska said the school is “tak(ing) the children’s innocence away” by “teaching” them about gender. Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said teachers are not teaching students anything like this.
“These students, whether they’re gay, lesbian, transgender, these students in particular… Those kids sometimes need to know there is a place they can go that is safe that’s not going to be judging, and they’re going to go to a teacher before they go to a guidance counselor, and this isn’t just our school, this is a national thing. This is from a national group, these kids definitely need a safe place to know that they can go and that they’re not going to be judged or anything… and the teachers had options not to, and it doesn’t mean that you’re not a safe person… I personally am glad that we have it,” Depp-Hutchinson said.