PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board met last week for its committee meeting, and held another discussion regarding the upcoming budget based on a presentation by Business Administrator Susan Robertson.
The board took an initial look at the possible budget last month, and discussed the general concerns members had going into this budget season. Board members were divided on the possible need for a tax increase during the initial discussion.
Major factors of a possible tax increase were the Basic Education Funding from the state, and the prospect of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding going away in 2025.
The discussion is still only for a proposed budget, as the final adoption of the budget won’t be until the June 6 board meeting.
As was requested from the budget workshop in March, Robertson reduced the budgeted expenses by $389,130 since that initial presentation. The total proposed expenses are now $55,681,825. About 49.1 percent of the expenses are salaries, payroll costs, and benefits, and another 35.65 percent are non-discretionary costs – which include required ESSER expenses – making a total of 84.75 percent of costs relatively fixed.
In showing the board where the $389,130 of budget reductions came from, the categories with the largest reductions include wages/payroll costs at $131,751, supplies at $50,824, books at $39,325, and staff training at $37,030. Other categories included in the expense reductions were IU services, services tech, transportation repairs, building repairs, equipment repairs, vehicle repairs, upgrades, travel, tech supplies, dues/fees, and transfers.
These budget cuts are also broken down by department, with the departments seeing the largest budget cuts being lump sum payout at $70,209, substitute wages at $61,542, building/grounds at $53,050, and elementary at $45,200. The other departments include athletics, IT/media, high school, special education, business office, superintendent, training, cafe transfer, and transportation.
Robertson also included a slide breaking down the ESSER-funded programs that are included in the budget. These programs total $659,283 that the school will have to consider new funding sources for after 2025.
The total proposed revenues are now $52,590,683 without a tax increase, or $52,979,815 with a tax increase. This is an increase of $3,917,762 without a tax increase, based on the governor’s proposed budget and Level Up funding.
Robertson said that some local revenues show increases this year, such as earned income, which has held lower in previous years due to COVID, and real estate transfer taxes which are expected to have a slight increase. The local real estate and millage rates will be adjusted if the Homestead/Farmstead amount is received, which is expected to be similar to previous years at about $1,409,682.
Local revenue is expected to total about $13,310,640 without a tax increase and will reduce by about three percent if the Homestead/Farmstead is received. With a tax increase, the local revenue is projected at $13,699,772, and will again reduce about three percent if Homestead/Farmstead is received.
State revenues total about $28,292,396 and federal revenues total about $10,987,647.
The budget proposes to be balanced using $3,091,142 of the general fund balance without a tax increase, or using $2,702,010 of the fund balance with a tax increase. The budget includes $200,000 of budgetary reserve for unforeseen expenses, $250,000 to capital reserve, and $122,285 as a contingency for the mental health services block grant.
The current year’s budget proposed the use of $3,978,004, but is projected not to use it this time.
The board will have its voting meeting on Tuesday and further discuss if it will move forward with or without a tax increase.