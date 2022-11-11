PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board met for its voting meeting Tuesday evening, having to enter into executive session at the end to discuss a personnel matter.
During the routine voting meeting, the agenda was quickly approved until reaching the personnel section. An executive session was requested to discuss item four, which is to hire an individual to serve as interim assistant high school principal at a rate of $400 per day.
The board was in an executive session from about 6:16 p.m. to 6:29 p.m. to discuss this matter.
“We interviewed candidates with a committee of administration, teachers, support staff, and the school board members could come watch the final interviews,” said Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski. “The committee could not find a candidate that everyone agreed upon, so it was decided it would go to the board to hire an interim principal.”
Once reconvened, Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson called for a motion on the item. After a motion and second were provided, Depp-Hutchinson called for a roll call vote of the item. It was approved in a 7-1 vote, with Janey London being the only “no” vote. Board Member Deneen Evans was absent from the meeting.
“The position is going to remain open on the website. We will have it posted until it’s filled and will probably advertise it locally, likely in mid-March,” Lesniewski said.
According to the report of people being considered for employment, the school is hiring Robert Rocco for this interim principal position. According to the official motion for the position, he will begin on Nov. 16, and will be paid in full or half-day increments.
Rocco will fill the position being vacated by Lauren McLaughlin. According to Lesniewski, the district reached out to “retired, reliable administrators” who might be interested in the administrative position. Most recently, Rocco was the superintendent of Northern Cambria schools.
“He’s going to work for us two or three days a week depending on how the administrators work it out. It’s not perfect, but we’ll make it work for right now, we won’t be short changing the building or the students,” Lesniewski said. “Hopefully in the spring we can hire someone permanent.”