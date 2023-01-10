PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board recently reviewed results from two surveys conducted with students in the school district.
The PAYS is the Pennsylvania Youth Survey which is done every two years, and has been done for about 30 years. It is a joint effort between the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the Department of Drug and Alcohol, and the Department of Education.
It is a voluntary survey, but according to Curt Vasas, assistant to the superintendent, while there are varying degrees of participation in each grade, the district had a 90 percent participation rate from the sixth grade.
“So the purpose of this survey is to hopefully counteract some of the behavioral problems that have been identified and what those root causes are. So the information that’s collected are demographics, alcohol, tobacco, and over-the-counter use and access, anti-social behaviors, how students feel about their community in school, social emotional health, systemic factors, which are perceptual things… and then risk and protective factors,” Vasas said.
He said the information is used to make informed decisions about what services are needed in the schools, and what the trends are among students. Vasas pointed out that in this survey students are asked if they feel safe in the school, and almost 90 percent of students responded they did feel safe in the school. He said he “thinks with this type of sample size that’s pretty significant.”
The PASS is the Pupil Attitudes to Self and School, which covers nine factors related to students’ perception of themselves and their school setting. This was conducted last fall and for a second time this spring at PASD. This survey is broken into nine categories with the students, or four categories for kindergarten to second grade.
“This is more of a proactive type of survey. So what you’re gathering is perceptions of how students feel about themselves, their school setting… But it does give us student specific data. So the PAYS is just general data. It’s across grade levels, it might be broken down with certain demographics, but it’s not student based. This is student based, then our administration and our counselors then can look at the data and they can understand trends with specific students as well,” Vasas said.
He said there was a near 100 percent response rate from the students on this survey. He referred to the survey as a tool to understand the students and help the district better serve them, similar to how the state testing data is used to inform educational standards.
The PAYS survey is anonymous, while the PASS survey identifies the students who respond.
Vasas said the survey shows in the elementary school that students’ confidence in their ability to perform and work ethic is an area the district needs to focus on. He said the district is working on this in different ways, and while it’s not a concern, these were lower than other categories.
In the PASS survey, the nine categories are represented on a grid with each category being labeled green, yellow, orange, or red to show the students attitude or perceived performance in a category.
“From what we’ve looked at, whenever we found red areas, we did find –not for everyone, but a pretty strong correlation to –people that have special needs,” said Michael Guidice, elementary school principal.
High School Principal Manuel Barbazzeni said he believes students take the PAYS survey seriously when answering the questions too, ensuring more accurate data. Guidice agreed with this, saying when the students understand that the surveys are because the administration cares about them, they take it seriously. The length of the survey is also beneficial because the students can get it done quickly.
Board Member Bob Cardamone said he believes anything that helps identify if the students’ basic needs of safety, belonging and love are being met is a good investment, as these are needed for effective learning.
“If that isn’t there and we can’t somehow address it, it seems like any money we put towards education is a waste,” Cardamone said.
Vasas agreed, saying there is a high correlation to how students feel about their environment and how they perform.
He also shared these surveys with the board because so far they have been grant funded, and the district will eventually have to decide if they are worth purchasing with district funds.